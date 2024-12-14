Markets Print 2024-12-14
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 13, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,301.80
High: 115,172.45
Low: 112,609.26
Net Change: 121.29
Volume (000): 479,750
Value (000): 44,316,485
Makt Cap (000) 3,508,376,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,457.99
NET CH (+) 96.60
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,967.25
NET CH (+) 40.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,856.07
NET CH (-) 1144.25
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,099.90
NET CH (-) 165.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,968.12
NET CH (+) 515.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,682.02
NET CH (-) 14.19
------------------------------------
As on: 13- December -2024
====================================
