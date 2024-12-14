KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 13, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,301.80 High: 115,172.45 Low: 112,609.26 Net Change: 121.29 Volume (000): 479,750 Value (000): 44,316,485 Makt Cap (000) 3,508,376,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,457.99 NET CH (+) 96.60 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,967.25 NET CH (+) 40.79 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,856.07 NET CH (-) 1144.25 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,099.90 NET CH (-) 165.58 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,968.12 NET CH (+) 515.29 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,682.02 NET CH (-) 14.19 ------------------------------------ As on: 13- December -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024