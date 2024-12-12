AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Iron ore pares losses ahead of key Beijing economic meeting

Reuters Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 01:49pm

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices rebounded from the previous session’s losses on Thursday, as investors awaited clues on policy easing from a key economic meeting in top consumer China.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 0.86% higher at 818.5 yuan ($112.68) a metric ton.

The benchmark January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.36% higher at $106.0 a ton, as of 0710 GMT.

“Iron ore prices remained steady as traders weighed the impact of additional stimulus from China and easing monetary policy against other structural headwinds,” ANZ analysts said.

China’s top policymakers are considering allowing the yuan to weaken in 2025 as they brace for a second Donald Trump presidency, reflecting Beijing’s recognition that it needs bigger economic stimulus to combat Trump’s threats of bigger tariffs, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The news weighed on sentiment in industrial metals markets as a weaker yuan could lead to capital outflows and a declining equity market, the ANZ analysts added.

Dalian iron ore jumps on China stimulus vows

On Monday, China’s Politburo had vowed to switch to an “appropriately loose” monetary policy to spur economic growth.

The top policymakers’ statement sent a “positive policy signal” that boosted iron ore prices, said Chinese financial information site Hexun Futures.

Analysts say markets are looking forward to Beijing’s annual Central Economic Work Conference this week. But detailed measures remain unclear.

While iron ore is currently boosted by official policies, winter storage and replenishment by steel mills, high portside stocks and long-term demand concerns limit the upside, Hexun said.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE firmed, with coking coal and coke up 2.18% and 1.55%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange regained their footing. Rebar advanced almost 0.6%, hot-rolled coil edged 0.14% higher, wire rod strengthened 0.36% and stainless steel climbed 0.96%.

