Agricultural products: Impact of ICT adoption on consumer purchase intentions

This article is based on outcome of recently attended 2nd International NSPP Public Conference on Food Security, which was held on August 19-20, 2024. It was jointly organized by National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP), the National School of Public Policy (NSPP), and the Government of Punjab.

In this conference, distinguished ministers, personnel from academia, industry, media and most important stakeholders of agriculture, farmers, and consumers presented their school of thoughts how to address food security by integrating smart food technologies and consumers digital inclusion.

It is stated that in current years, it is observed that consumers are looking for alternative mediums to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, chicken, fish etc. Mainly, since the inception of corona virus pandemic, social distancing concept during lockdown has induced a trend towards e-agribusiness in retail as well as food supply chain.

One of the speakers said an abrupt change in buying of food products towards online platforms in Pakistan was observed. Information and communication technologies (ICTs) would decrease transaction payment, enhance the degree of product information and market access.

Electronic business is usually an economical and user-friendly system for consumers as well as businesses. The online buying of agricultural products has been increased due to the adoption of ICTs, however, when compared to the number of internet users and the overall economic impacts, there is still a chance for growth and expansions for businesses.

The little work has been done to understand consumer perceptions and attitude regarding online shopping intentions by using ICTs in Pakistan. The products that consumers buy online most frequently are vegetables, fruits, cereals, meat and dairy products. Since fresh agricultural commodities have a short life span and are perishable in nature, they are heavily dependent on the logistics and transportation services.

A number of determinants have an impact on purchasing online by employing ICTs as demographic factors such as age, gender and qualification; consumer’s socioeconomic profile as income, price of the product, social influence, access to internet, availability of cellular phone, computer, laptop or other gadgets; situational factors as distance from home to markets, profession, specific event, time duration; psycho graphics elements as lifestyle, personality, social class of the consumers; information media authenticity as social media information usefulness, products reviews, argument quality and credibility of information source.

So, it is perceived that the above-mentioned factors may be positively or negatively linked with the online purchase intentions of buyers for agricultural products. It is assumed that the consumers will be in a better position to buy online by employing ICTs with respect to price, quality and time management, etc. The companies should also place themselves in a better position to cater the needs of customers by offering a variety of ranges without occupying too much space for handling the products physically.

In a nutshell, ICTs’ adoption holds immense potential for revolutionizing the marketing of agricultural commodities in the country. By empowering consumers to access real-time market price information, market trends, almost liaison directly with manufacturers, so we may safely conclude that the ICTs may considerably improve their livelihoods and contribute to national food security.

Yet, for the adoption of information and communication technologies to be successful, the government, private sector, and NGOs must work together to address the barriers that halt landholders and consumers from fully utilizing these digital gadgets.

There is a dire need to reduce the digital divide by investing in digital literacy and digital inclusion, expanding access to ICT tools, and declining the expenses of internet; Pakistan may ensure that its consumers are well-equipped to maneuver the digital frontier and secure a nutritious, healthy and balanced diet.

Manan Aslam, Abdul Waris Khan, Muhammad Usman And Muhammad Adnan Raza

(Manan Aslam is affiliated with the School of Management, Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, China/Department of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Development, MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan, Pakistan, Waris Khan Niazi is affiliated with Government College University, Faisalabad, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, Lyallpur Business School (LBS), Faisalabad. Pakistan whereas Mr. Muhammad Usman and Mr. Muhammad Adnan Raza are associated with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad, Pakistan)

