AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.39%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.89%)
DCL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DFML 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.27%)
DGKC 107.99 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.03%)
FCCL 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
FFBL 82.74 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.04%)
FFL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
HUBC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
KEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.6%)
KOSM 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.35%)
NBP 72.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 194.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.33%)
PAEL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.93%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
PPL 176.00 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.11%)
PRL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.76%)
PTC 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.35%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
TREET 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.92%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 11,629 Increased By 105.9 (0.92%)
BR30 35,884 Increased By 333.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 110,063 Increased By 1166.7 (1.07%)
KSE30 34,244 Increased By 435.4 (1.29%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-12-11

The unseen costs of power sector mismanagement

I M Ahmed Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 07:23am

The ongoing public discourse surrounding K-Electric’s PKR 68 billion claim for write-offs reveals an alarming gap between stakeholder priorities and the realities of running a power utility in Pakistan.

During a recent public hearing, much of the discussion deviated from the claim’s validity, focusing instead on peripheral issues that fall outside the hearing’s remit.

Even where the discussion stayed relevant, the emphasis was less on whether the claims met the necessary regulatory criteria and more on their accounting treatment—a distraction that undermines the principle-based decision-making that should drive such deliberations.

At its core, this issue underscores a troubling reluctance to separate two critical dimensions: validity and consequences.

The validity of these write-offs, which pertain to unrecoverable dues from chronic defaulters with disconnected connections, removed meters, and in many cases, legal proceedings against them, is a matter of principle. These claims, submitted in compliance with regulatory requirements and verified by boards and external auditors, represent prudent business costs.

Yet, the discussion often digresses into potential consequences—how honouring these claims might affect consumers or public perception—when the principle itself should stand independently.

Amid the cacophony of voices that dominated the discourse, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi emerged as a voice of reason. As the head of the Prime Minister’s Task Force Committee who looked extensively into the matter, he highlighted the validity of these claims rather than their potential consequences.

Abbasi underscored that these claims are legitimate, grounded in regulatory principles, and necessary for maintaining the financial health of the sector. His perspective underscores the need for a principle-based evaluation that prioritizes facts over emotion, offering a constructive path forward in an otherwise polarized debate.

It is worth noting that bad debts are an inherent risk in the utility business, a reality recognized worldwide. Regulatory frameworks account for this by allowing utilities to recover such costs through tariffs or other mechanisms, ensuring their financial sustainability. By contrast, Pakistani utilities, especially private ones like K-Electric, are expected to absorb these losses without adequate safeguards or allowances. This creates a challenging environment where private utilities bear the brunt of financial risks that their state-owned counterparts can defer to circular debt.

Such disparities are magnified in a city like Karachi, home to approximately 900 slums, where achieving 100% recovery is unrealistic. Public protests, threats to field staff, and operational hurdles further exacerbate recovery For K-Electric, the implications are stark.

As a private utility, it cannot defer recovery losses into circular debt like state-owned DISCOs. Instead, these losses directly impact its bottom line, with the company already reporting a PKR 31 billion loss for FY23.

Denying the PKR 68 billion write-off claim—a legitimate cost verified over seven years—risks pushing K-Electric further into financial instability, threatening Karachi’s power supply and, by extension, the country’s economic hub.

The current discourse must move beyond misplaced priorities. Stakeholders should recognize that denying these claims doesn’t merely harm K-Electric—it undermines the broader power sector, discourages investment, and perpetuates an unsustainable cycle of financial and operational strain.

Decisions should rest on principles and facts, not on expedient narratives or misplaced sentiment. It’s time to recalibrate our priorities and make decisions that support long-term growth and resilience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

I M Ahmed

KE circular debt power tariff DISCOS power sector debt pakistan power sector K-Electric

Comments

200 characters

The unseen costs of power sector mismanagement

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories