The unseen costs of power sector mismanagement

The ongoing public discourse surrounding K-Electric’s PKR 68 billion claim for write-offs reveals an alarming gap between stakeholder priorities and the realities of running a power utility in Pakistan.

During a recent public hearing, much of the discussion deviated from the claim’s validity, focusing instead on peripheral issues that fall outside the hearing’s remit.

Even where the discussion stayed relevant, the emphasis was less on whether the claims met the necessary regulatory criteria and more on their accounting treatment—a distraction that undermines the principle-based decision-making that should drive such deliberations.

At its core, this issue underscores a troubling reluctance to separate two critical dimensions: validity and consequences.

The validity of these write-offs, which pertain to unrecoverable dues from chronic defaulters with disconnected connections, removed meters, and in many cases, legal proceedings against them, is a matter of principle. These claims, submitted in compliance with regulatory requirements and verified by boards and external auditors, represent prudent business costs.

Yet, the discussion often digresses into potential consequences—how honouring these claims might affect consumers or public perception—when the principle itself should stand independently.

Amid the cacophony of voices that dominated the discourse, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi emerged as a voice of reason. As the head of the Prime Minister’s Task Force Committee who looked extensively into the matter, he highlighted the validity of these claims rather than their potential consequences.

Abbasi underscored that these claims are legitimate, grounded in regulatory principles, and necessary for maintaining the financial health of the sector. His perspective underscores the need for a principle-based evaluation that prioritizes facts over emotion, offering a constructive path forward in an otherwise polarized debate.

It is worth noting that bad debts are an inherent risk in the utility business, a reality recognized worldwide. Regulatory frameworks account for this by allowing utilities to recover such costs through tariffs or other mechanisms, ensuring their financial sustainability. By contrast, Pakistani utilities, especially private ones like K-Electric, are expected to absorb these losses without adequate safeguards or allowances. This creates a challenging environment where private utilities bear the brunt of financial risks that their state-owned counterparts can defer to circular debt.

Such disparities are magnified in a city like Karachi, home to approximately 900 slums, where achieving 100% recovery is unrealistic. Public protests, threats to field staff, and operational hurdles further exacerbate recovery For K-Electric, the implications are stark.

As a private utility, it cannot defer recovery losses into circular debt like state-owned DISCOs. Instead, these losses directly impact its bottom line, with the company already reporting a PKR 31 billion loss for FY23.

Denying the PKR 68 billion write-off claim—a legitimate cost verified over seven years—risks pushing K-Electric further into financial instability, threatening Karachi’s power supply and, by extension, the country’s economic hub.

The current discourse must move beyond misplaced priorities. Stakeholders should recognize that denying these claims doesn’t merely harm K-Electric—it undermines the broader power sector, discourages investment, and perpetuates an unsustainable cycle of financial and operational strain.

Decisions should rest on principles and facts, not on expedient narratives or misplaced sentiment. It’s time to recalibrate our priorities and make decisions that support long-term growth and resilience.

