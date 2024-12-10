Punjab wildlife dept takes action against hunting violations

LAHORE: In a significant move to enforce regulations and ensure sustainable wildlife management, the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department conducted a rigorous field operation during the second Sunday of this hunting season.

The operation led to the issuance of fines totalling 550,000 rupees against 35 hunters across the Salt Range and Rawalpindi regions for breaching wildlife laws.

The crackdown was spearheaded by Deputy Director of the Salt Range Region, Riaz Zahid Ali Kharal, whose team conducted thorough inspections of 110 vehicles, 299 hunters, and 296 permits. During these checks, officials imposed 17 on-the-spot challans for various violations, such as the illegal hunting of wild boar and rabbits, unauthorized use of PCP, and land encroachments. Additionally, nine cases were resolved with fines amounting to 181,000 rupees, while one case was escalated to court. Seven cases remain under review.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Raja Ehsan Ahmed and his team in the Rawalpindi Region executed a similar operation in Rawalpindi and Attock districts. Their inspections led to 15 challans for regulatory breaches and the unlawful hunting of wildlife, resulting in departmental fines of 266,000 rupees.

In a parallel initiative, Assistant Director Zeeshan Yusuf Jatoi and his team in Attock District targeted illegal hunting practices. They successfully fined three hunters 100,000 rupees for hunting wild rabbits and concluded the cases.

These efforts reflect the department’s commitment to enforcing hunting laws and promoting responsible wildlife management to preserve Punjab’s rich biodiversity.

