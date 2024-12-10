AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
Print 2024-12-10

PTCL to achieve EPI Data Center Certification

Press Release Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 07:17am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading telecom and integrated ICT services provider, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has raised the data center industry benchmark by achieving the prestigious TIA-942-C data center certification form Enterprise Products Integration (EPI) – a global leader in data center certification.

The meticulously audited and certified milestone underscores PTCL’s unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in the mission-critical data center industry in Pakistan. PTCL’s state of the art data centers offer rack hosting services designed to accommodate servers, networking devices, and other data center computing equipment.

The purpose-built facilities provide carrier customers with a secure, cost-effective, and space-efficient solution for housing essential infrastructure.

Strategically located in major cities across Pakistan, the data centers ensure high levels of security, resilience, and flexibility, helping businesses reduce costs, enhance IT value, and maintains efficient operational footprint.

Commenting on the development, Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G said, “The prestigious EPI certification not only raises the bar for data center standards in Pakistan but also solidifies PTCL’s position as a leader in the digital infrastructure landscape. This recognition is a proud moment for our team, acknowledging our commitment to excellence in data center management. We are confident that this achievement will further enhance customer trust in PTCL's capabilities, cementing our position as a leader in the industry, delivering services that meet the highest global standards.

PTCL’s data centers enable enterprise customers through provision of secure environment for storing, processing, and managing data, with centralized management, disaster recovery, and backup power solutions. It also offers scalability, enhance security compliance, support cloud services, and help businesses avoid the high costs of building and maintaining their own infrastructure, so they can invest precious resources in growing and sustaining their business, while relying on a trusted partner such as PTCL.

Nausheen Ashraf, Country Manager, EPI Pakistan & Central Asia extended heartfelt congratulations to PTCL for achieving the esteemed TIA-942-C Data Center Certification. She Said, “This accomplishment is a testament to PTCL's sustained commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence and innovation in data center services since their first certification in 2009. We as EPI commend PTCL's dedication to providing secure, resilient, and world-class data center solutions for businesses across Pakistan, solidifying their position as an industry leader.”

