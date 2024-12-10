Bangladesh & Pakistan to diversify, increase bilateral trade

KARACHI: Bangladesh and Pakistan have been working to diversify and to increase bilateral trade baskets. Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, SM Mahbubul Alam had an official meeting with Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive (CE) of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at the latter’s office in Karachi.

In the meeting they discussed matters related to increasing and diversifying the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The business modalities such as Government–to-Government (G2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) were discussed. Bilateral trade in industrial and commercial products and agricultural produces such as rice, onions, sugar, potatoes, dates, jute & jute products, tea, fresh fruits & vegetables, and sesame were discussed.

Both the Deputy High Commissioner and the CE, TDAP expressed their optimism for enhanced trade and commerce between the two brotherly countries. Upon receiving an invitation from the Deputy High Commissioner, the CE, TDAP expressed their willingness for Pakistan’s vibrant participation at the upcoming month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) to be organized in January 2025 in Bangladesh.

The CEO TADP appreciated the enthusiastic bilateral engagements on vital matters such as direct flight between Bangladesh and Pakistan, direct shipping between seaports of Bangladesh and Pakistan, visa facilitation by the missions of both the countries.

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi assured the CEO TADAP and through him all the potential the importers and exporters and entrepreneurs from Pakistan all possible support and cooperation including prioritized visa processing in an aim to expand bilateral trade & commerce and investment and to deepen business-to-business contacts for the mutual benefits of both the countries.

