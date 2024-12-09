Bank Alfalah honoured at Pakistan Banking Awards 2024

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has been honoured by Pakistan Banking Awards (PBA) with two prestigious accolades: the ‘Best Bank for Digital Excellence’ award for the third ( 3rd) consecutive year and ‘Best Bank for Customer Engagement’ award for the sixth (6th) year.

Bank Alfalah has been recognised for its pursuit of innovation and dedication to transforming its customers’ banking experience. The accolade signifies that the Bank has been serving its customers innovatively through digital banking channels, products, and services.

Bank Alfalah has also been awarded the ‘Best Bank for Customer Engagement’ for the sixth time since 2016.

AtifBajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, says, “We are honoured to receive these two distinguished awards at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2024. Being named the ‘Best Bank Digital in Excellence’ award winner for the third consecutive year highlights our relentless pursuit of empowering customers with secure, seamless, and technology-driven solutions.

