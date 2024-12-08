AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-08

Italian navy ship Amerigo Vespucci arrives on 3-day visit

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2024 02:56am

KARACHI: Italian Navy’s sailing and training ship, ITS Amerigo Vespucci, arrived at Karachi Port for a three-day goodwill visit as part of its global voyage.

Upon arrival, the ship was warmly received by officials from Pakistan Navy, Italian Navy, and Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin.

This inaugural visit of ITS Amerigo Vespucci to Pakistan, along with the third consecutive visit of Italian Navy ships to Karachi in the past two months, underscores the strengthening Pak-Italian relations in general and the growing bilateral cooperation between the two navies in particular.

“Pakistan Navy remains committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation with regional and extra-regional navies, fostering global partnerships, and ensuring a lawful maritime order.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

pakistan navy bilateral cooperation Italian navy ship Amerigo Vespucci Pak Italian relations

Comments

200 characters

Italian navy ship Amerigo Vespucci arrives on 3-day visit

Maryam to leave for China today

Q1 Punjab govt debt jumps 0.1pc

Advisor outlines key economic policies, initiatives

Improved macro indicators: Govt explains approach to economy

Services in 8 areas before Rousch plant takeover: NPPMCL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

PM credits Aurangzeb-led team for taming inflation

3 separate engagements across KP: Security forces neutralise 22 terrorists

Lower Kurrum: Six soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

GHQ attack case: ATC issues NBWs against Gandapur, 25 others

Licences will be revoked for delayed cane crushing, PSMA warned

Read more stories