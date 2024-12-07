AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 30 killed in Gaza as Qatar holds hope for ceasefire

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2024 10:58pm

CAIRO: Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 30 Palestinians on Saturday, local health officials said, as Qatar voiced hope of fresh momentum in efforts to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reported strikes in Gaza City and Rafah.

Palestinian health officials said dozens were also wounded across the enclave on Saturday. The territory’s health ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and in the daily death tallies, and Reuters could not independently verify the figures.

The Israeli military said that on Friday it killed several Hamas who were identified as operating from a structure in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Palestinian health officials said at least 20 people, including six children and five women, were killed in that attack.

Israel accuses the Islamist group of using civilian population and property as shields. Hamas denies this.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar was engaging with the incoming Trump administration on Gaza after sensing fresh momentum for ceasefire talks following the U.S. election.

Israeli forces storm into Gaza hospital, expel some staff, displaced people, its director says

Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy has travelled to Qatar and Israel to kick-start the U.S. President elect’s diplomatic push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal before his inauguration on Jan. 20, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters on Thursday.

Hamas said on Saturday a ceasefire agreement could only be reached if it secured an end to the war in Gaza, reaffirming its outstanding position. Israel says the war can only end once Hamas is eradicated.

“Stopping the war and aggression is the condition for any agreement,” said a Hamas statement, quoting a top official of the group, Mohammad Darwish.

Hamas has not appointed a new leader after Israel killed the group’s chief, Yahya Al-Sinwar, in Gaza on Oct 17, but the statement described Darwish as the head of the leading council.

Darwish met with Turkey’s foreign minister on Friday and Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday to discuss the developments in Gaza and the region, the statement said.

Both meetings were held in Doha, Qatar, which announced earlier on Saturday that officials were trying to revive the ceasefire talks.

“He (Darwish) explained that Hamas was open to offers by the mediators as long as they served the interest of our people and ending their suffering,” the statement said.

The war in Gaza has been raging for over 14 months, with much of the enclave laid to waste and more than 44,000 Palestinians killed, according to Gaza health authorities, as Israeli forces continue their drive to wipe out Hamas and rescue hostages taken by the group.

The deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades began when Hamas stormed into Israel on Oct.7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages back to Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank on Saturday, a Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces at a checkpoint, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. Police said a security guard had shot him after he threw firecrackers at the forces there and that a knife was found on his person.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Israeli strikes Israel and Hamas Gaza war Gaza ceasfire

Comments

200 characters

At least 30 killed in Gaza as Qatar holds hope for ceasefire

Qatar PM sees ‘momentum’ on Gaza talks after US election

Remittances to hit $35bn in FY25: Finance Minister

PTA enables VPN registration for freelancers via mobile numbers

South Korea president escapes impeachment over martial law fiasco

Syrian rebels seize fourth city, close in on Homs in threat to Assad’s rule

BRICS have no interest in weakening USD, Indian foreign minister says

Iran, Russia, Turkiye meet in Doha to discuss Syria

‘Creeping coup’: In Pakistan, lack of internet access is costing livelihoods

Australia zero in on victory over India after Head crunches 140

Investment, growth and credit safety: Aurangzeb pledges robust insolvency regime

Read more stories