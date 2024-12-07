PM vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated government’s resolve to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 7th Maritime Security Workshop at Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore, he said that Pakistan has paid a heavy price of terrorism.

He said that eighty thousand people lost their lives while economy suffered losses worth billions of dollars during war against terrorism. Shehbaz Sharif said that previous PML-N Government had eliminated this menace in 2018, however unfortunately terrorism has once again sprung out.

Apex Committee meeting: no other choice but to crush terrorists, says PM Shehbaz

He vowed not to sit idle till the complete eradication of terrorism from the country. He said that several meetings of Apex Committee have been held to ensure maintenance of law and order.

Shehbaz Sharif said that great sacrifices are being offered by officers and jawans of the armed forces to ensure security of the country and their sacrifices will not go in vain.

Talking about Pakistan Navy’s capabilities, the Prime Minister said Pak Navy’s officers and sailors have commitment and capacity to deal with entire spectrum of threats making Pakistan Navy a formidable force capable of ensuring the maritime security of the country.

He said that Pakistan Navy is providing support to reap the benefits of the marine resources. He said that Pakistan’s development and progress is possible only through harnessing the blue economy.

The Prime Minister said that China is also providing support to Pakistan in maritime sector. He said that Pakistan will become more prosperous when Gwadar Port will become fully functional.