AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-07

PM vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

NNI Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated government’s resolve to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 7th Maritime Security Workshop at Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore, he said that Pakistan has paid a heavy price of terrorism.

He said that eighty thousand people lost their lives while economy suffered losses worth billions of dollars during war against terrorism. Shehbaz Sharif said that previous PML-N Government had eliminated this menace in 2018, however unfortunately terrorism has once again sprung out.

Apex Committee meeting: no other choice but to crush terrorists, says PM Shehbaz

He vowed not to sit idle till the complete eradication of terrorism from the country. He said that several meetings of Apex Committee have been held to ensure maintenance of law and order.

Shehbaz Sharif said that great sacrifices are being offered by officers and jawans of the armed forces to ensure security of the country and their sacrifices will not go in vain.

Talking about Pakistan Navy’s capabilities, the Prime Minister said Pak Navy’s officers and sailors have commitment and capacity to deal with entire spectrum of threats making Pakistan Navy a formidable force capable of ensuring the maritime security of the country.

He said that Pakistan Navy is providing support to reap the benefits of the marine resources. He said that Pakistan’s development and progress is possible only through harnessing the blue economy.

The Prime Minister said that China is also providing support to Pakistan in maritime sector. He said that Pakistan will become more prosperous when Gwadar Port will become fully functional.

Pakistan terrorism pakistan navy LEAs PM Shehbaz Sharif law and order maritime security combating terrorism

Comments

200 characters

PM vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

CPEC and SEZs projects’ progress reviewed

Oil and gas cos, microfinance banks: FBR, all PRAs/Board agree to extend scope of SSTR

LTSAs payment: NPPMCL urges SBP to remit $4.7m to GE

Jamshoro power plant unit: Senate panel orders probe into delay

‘Winter package’: Nepra approves Rs26.07 per unit relief for 3 months

Arrests during PTI protest: Capital police attracts IHC’s displeasure

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

Project set for closure in FY25: World Bank disburses 80pc of $400m PRR loan

Sindh demands end to gas load-shedding, low pressure

Read more stories