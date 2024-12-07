AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-07

UAF, Pak Suzuki Motor ink agreement

Press Release Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:51am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd. have inked an agreement to collaborate in research and development of biogas technology and organic fertilizer.

The accord was duly signed by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan and Managing Director Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd. Hiroshi Kawamura.

The focal persons of the agreement include Chairman, Department of Biochemistry/ Director, Punjab Bioenergy Institute (PBI), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Anjum Zia from UAF and Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Aamir Shaffi and Manager, Business Development Fahad Qamar from PMSC.

As per accord, UAF and Pak Suzuki will work together on cooperative research and development initiatives, including research and development on renewable energy, specifically Biogas Plant and Organic Fertilizers, resource exchanges, information transfer, and student training to promote innovation and advance research, education and community service.

They area of cooperation includes design and development of biogas plant as per international standards and purification of biogas up to 95~99%. They will collaborate to design and develop organic fertilizer place and will work to develop organic fertilizer products along with development of sales channel of organic fertilizer products. They will engage students in collaborative projects. They will cooperate in research collaboration in areas of mutual interest like international seminars, awareness campaigns, workshops, and conferences.

Hiroshi Kawamura added that they were committed to address the different issues for the people. He said that the MoU will come up with tangible result to promote biogas and bio-fertilizer.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar said that UAF was taking all possible measures for the clean and green technology. He said that it is housing Punjab Bioenergy Institute (PBI), a step to flourish the biogas. He said that solar system is in the place in the varsity. He termed green technology crucial in the era that is in the grip of serious environmental degradation. He added that each inch of environment depleting poses a serious threat to the ecosystem.

