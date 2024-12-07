‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’ inaugurated

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while formally inaugurating the ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’ for 100,000 power consumers in Punjab said on Friday that the aim of this scheme is to provide permanent relief to public from expensive electricity.

Electricity consumers in Punjab can apply under the scheme via SMS or online portal from today, the CM said, adding: “Public resources will be spent only for the public convenience and relief.”

It may be noted that 7.3 million consumers of Punjab benefited from the subsidy of Rs.14 per unit in electricity bills.

Earlier, the provincial Secretary Energy while briefing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif about the scheme said, “Under the Scheme, 100,000 solar systems will be installed over a period of one year. Solar systems will be given free to the electricity consumers of the province who consume up to 200 units per month.” The CM was briefed, “About 52,019 consumers who consume 100 units per month will be given free 550-watt solar systems, while consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will be given free 1100-watt solar systems.” She was apprised, “To register under CM Free Solar Panel Scheme, one can visit the online portal: cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk. Consumers of Punjab can also register for the Scheme by sending an SMS to 8800.”

She was updated, “Verification will be done using the reference number and CNIC number mentioned on the monthly bill of the consumers. A computerized balloting will be conducted to ensure transparency in the Scheme. A helpline will also be established to support and guide the consumers who will get free solar systems.”

The CM was briefed, “To protect the solar panel and inverter from theft, the solar panel and inverter will be linked to the computerized CNIC of the consumer. Installing 100,000 solar systems in Punjab will reduce carbon emissions by 57,000 tons. Free solar panel scheme will also reduce the burden of subsidy on the federal government.”

Moreover, CM Maryam Nawaz while congratulating Rana Tahir Iqbal on winning PP-139 bye-election said this victory with a clear majority is a proof of the love and trust of the people. She expressed gratitude and congratulations to the people of Sheikhupura for reposing full trust in PML-N and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The CM said, “People have come to know that the goal of development will only be achieved under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. By working hard day in and day out, record projects have been launched in Punjab in a period of few months. Other provinces are also imitating the remarkable people-friendly projects and schemes of Punjab.”

