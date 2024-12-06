AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 06, 2024
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher, boosted by consumer staples, industrials

  • CSE All-Share index settled up 0.40% at 13,613.37
Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 04:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided mainly by gains in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.40% at 13,613.37, gaining for the ninth consecutive session and clocking a second straight week of gains.

Kotagala Plantations and Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) were the top gainers, rising 23.9% and 20%, respectively.

Trading volumes on the CSE All-Share index rose to 374.5 million shares from 191.1 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as IT, communication services gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($17.2 million) from 4.46 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 646.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.78 billion rupees, the data showed.

