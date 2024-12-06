Sri Lankan shares end higher, boosted by consumer staples, industrials

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided mainly by gains in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.40% at 13,613.37, gaining for the ninth consecutive session and clocking a second straight week of gains.

Kotagala Plantations and Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) were the top gainers, rising 23.9% and 20%, respectively.

Trading volumes on the CSE All-Share index rose to 374.5 million shares from 191.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($17.2 million) from 4.46 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 646.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.78 billion rupees, the data showed.