Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company achieves Rs50bn AUM

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC)-rated AM2 with stable outlook by PACRA, Pakistan’s emerging dedicated Islamic Asset Management Company and part of Pak-Qatar Group, Pakistan’s premier and pioneer Islamic financial services group.

PQAMC proudly announce a remarkable achievement in Pakistan’s Islamic financial sector, surpassing PKR 50 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) within just two years of operations.

This milestone establishes PQAMC as the truly emerging asset management company in the country, demonstrating exceptional growth and market penetration in Pakistan’s competitive financial landscape.

“This extraordinary milestone reflects our commitment to excellence and the trust our investors have placed in us,” said Farhan Shaukat, Chief Executive Officer of PQAMC. “Reaching PKR 50 billion in AUM by the end of its second operational year is not just a number; it is a testament to our team’s dedication, our strong investment strategies in Shariah-compliant financial solutions, and our promise to deliver superior value to our stakeholders while maintaining the highest standards of Shariah compliance.”

The achievement reinforces PQAMC’s position as a real emerging force in Pakistan’s asset management industry, highlighting the company’s operational excellence and strategic vision in building a diverse portfolio that resonates with both corporate/institutional and individual investors.

