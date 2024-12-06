AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
AIRLINK 194.18 Increased By ▲ 17.55 (9.94%)
BOP 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.26%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
DCL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.81%)
DFML 43.75 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.36%)
DGKC 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.92%)
FCCL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.93%)
FFBL 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
FFL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
KEL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.31%)
NBP 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.75%)
OGDC 194.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.32%)
PAEL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.73%)
PIBTL 8.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.85%)
PRL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.2%)
PTC 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.42%)
SEARL 101.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.31%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.58%)
TOMCL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TREET 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.09%)
TRG 59.39 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.42%)
UNITY 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.75%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 11,650 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
BR30 35,184 Decreased By -294 (-0.83%)
KSE100 108,788 Increased By 548.8 (0.51%)
KSE30 33,847 Increased By 153.4 (0.46%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

‘Punjab may get waste-to-energy plant’

Recorder Report Published December 6, 2024 Updated December 6, 2024 08:52am

LAHORE: The Chinese Business Council has expressed interest in setting up a waste-to-energy plant in Punjab. In this regard, Chinese Business Council President Chen Qian Jiang met Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq on Thursday.

Agha Ali Haider, MPA, and other officials of the Chinese Business Council were also present. During the meeting, the project of generating energy from waste in Punjab was discussed. The Chinese delegation expressed interest in setting up a plant to generate energy from waste in Lahore.

On this occasion, the Minister said that the work on the next phase of the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme has been started. “A project to produce diesel and gas from waste was under consideration in Punjab and the Punjab government was ready to provide land for the energy plant to the Chinese company,” he added, adding that four to five thousand tons of waste was generated daily in Lahore alone. “We will welcome setting up waste energy plants in other cities too. Recycling waste will also help solve environmental problems,” he said.

He averred that through the income from waste recycling, expenditure on the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme could be recovered. He requested Chen Qian Jiang to make a financial model to evaluate further progress. Moreover, he pointed out that generating energy under a public-private partnership will not burden the exchequer.

The Chinese Business Council President, while presenting the initial feasibility to the Minister, said that their main goal was not commercial, but a clean environment would be the main focus. “Setting up a plant near a dumping site would reduce the cost,” he added.

On this occasion, the Minister directed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din to prepare a presentation for further progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Zeeshan Rafiq Chinese Business Council Chen Qian Jiang waste to energy plant

Comments

200 characters

‘Punjab may get waste-to-energy plant’

KSE-100 surges past 109,000 mark as relentless buying continues

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

Oil prices edge down as extended OPEC+ supply cuts highlight weak demand

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete IMF programme

Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

Until decision on 26th Amendment: Justice Mansoor urges CJP to put off JCP meeting

Read more stories