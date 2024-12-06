AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

Peace, security, justice: US affirms support to Pakistan

Naveed Siddiqui Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) has announced that it stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in advancing peace, security, and justice for every Pakistani citizen.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker said this during the launching ceremony of US-Funded Pasban Awam Saath Saath Police-Community Programme on Thursday.

During the launch of the Police–Community Together Programme, Baker said this extraordinary partnership between Pakistan’s civilian security agencies, the US Institute of Peace, and the US Embassy stands as a beacon of collaboration, innovation, and shared purpose.

“Together, we are making history by empowering women in law enforcement and fostering a new era of citizen-focused policing in Pakistan,” she said.

“We have increased the representation of women in law enforcement by 20 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 25 percent in Balochistan,” Baker said, adding over 1,600 women and 70 transgender officers in Punjab have been trained in trauma-informed policing.

She said those officers, working through the Police Tahaffuz Markaz, have resolved 1,500 cases for the transgender community—giving them the justice they deserve.

In KPK, Baker said the Public Complaint Redressal System has already addressed over 50,000 complaints across 35 districts, bridging gaps between citizens and the police. She highlighted that the courage of Pakistan’s women police officers has not only transformed their communities but also earned global recognition.

“As we observe the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, I’d like to take a moment to highlight some of the ways the United States is investing in the safety of women and girls in Pakistan, in addition to this programme. Our commitment to gender equality goes beyond recognition; it’s about action and creating safe spaces for women,” she added.

Baker revealed that US Government has helped establish model police stations with gender desks led by women police officers, ensuring women and minors can safely report crimes. These efforts have led to a 60 percent increase in crimes reported by women and girls in KPK—a transformative step toward justice and safety.

