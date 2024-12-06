AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Supplements Print 2024-12-06

Solar Power & Energy Storage: Edison Zhou, Group Director of Pakistan, Australia & New Zealand, Trinasolar Asia Pacific

Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:59am

As one of the top global leaders in solar technology, Trinasolar is an industry pioneer in n-type i-TOPCon and 210mm module technologies. By combining the best in solar technologies through relentless R&D, we continually break world records for module efficiency and power output. We lead globally in shipments of 210mm modules, offering the highest quality and reliability.

Having been in the Pakistan market since 2010, we continually bring our most advanced solutions to the market. Our partnerships with top local distributors, including Mesol, Diwan International and TECNO, reflect our commitment to Pakistan’s renewable energy sector. Supported by Trinasolar’s global network, our local team ensures a seamless ‘glocal’ approach, ensuring our customers have the best solar solutions, including battery energy storage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

