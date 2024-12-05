AGL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-05

Event held to raise awareness for PWD rights

Press Release Published 05 Dec, 2024 08:07am

FAISALABAD: Special Education Department of University of Education Faisalabad Campus organized a meaningful and memorable event on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The purpose of the event was to raise awareness for the rights of persons with disabilities, their inclusion and empowerment.

The event included an awareness walk, a thought-provoking seminar, a poster exhibition, and an art exhibition, which highlighted the creativity of the hearing-impaired students in particular. These students belonged to Government Higher Secondary Schools of Special Education, Faisalabad, who impressed the audience immensely with their creativity.

The guests of honor at the event included Prof Dr Shahid Iqbal Rana, Principal University of Education Faisalabad Campus, Dr Naeem Mohsin, Associate Professor, Government College University Faisalabad, and Dr Hina Hidayat Ali, Coordinator, Special Education Department.

Apart from this, teachers, coordinators, and students of different departments also actively participated in the event and made it a success. The event was a great example of the commitment to break down barriers in society and provide more inclusive and equal opportunities for people with disabilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

University of Education Faisalabad International Day of Persons with Disabilities

