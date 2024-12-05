AGL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
Foreign diplomats: PTI blasts Dar for his efforts to ‘hoodwink’

Published 05 Dec, 2024
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday blasted Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for his efforts to “hoodwink” foreign diplomats through dissemination of false information regarding Islamabad “massacre”.

Strongly reacting to a briefing by Dar to foreign diplomats, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram reiterated that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) used live ammunitions against peaceful protesters and the diplomats are being misled by Dar.

“Dar falsely stated that the LEAs were not provided with live ammunition. There is no truth in his (Dar’s) claim as the government used live ammunition against peaceful protesters,” he maintained.

He said that personnel of law enforcement agencies used lethal force as expired teargas shells were fired against peaceful protesters and aimed directly at them, leading to injuries of thousands of protesters and the deaths of 12 due to direct gunfire.

Despite massive national and international media attention on the Islamabad massacre, he added, the “crony of Sharif mafia and their handlers” are brazenly attempting to mislead the foreign diplomats by obscuring the truth.

He underscored that the Islamabad massacre sparked widespread concern both within the country and abroad and that the government’s efforts to spread misinformation and misleading the foreign diplomats is nothing but an exercise in futility.

He maintained that the “corrupt ruling mafia” would be held accountable for killing innocent and unarmed protesters, saying the “Sharifs of Raiwind” and their crony Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi who does not know how he made it to the parliament, would be made accountable at all costs.

He severely criticised Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz for her remarks regarding meritocracy, stating, “A woman who was unable to win her own seat but still rose to the role of chief minister after a humiliating defeat should be ashamed when discussing meritocracy.”

He reiterated his party’s call that Supreme Court should establish an impartial judicial commission to investigate the massacre of innocent and peaceful citizens.

He vowed not to remain silent until those accountable for killing of innocent protesters were brought to book and given exemplary punishment for misuse of power.

