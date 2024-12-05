AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 05, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-05

China, HK stocks dip on slower services growth

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks weakened on Wednesday as slower services sector growth and escalating trade frictions with the US dampened investor sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.42% at 3,364.65. The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 0.54%, with the consumer staples sector slipping 0.67% and the real estate index losing 2.39%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index weakened 0.02% at 19,742.46.

China’s services activity expanded at a slower pace in November, with the Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), falling to 51.5 from 52.0 in October, as the economy braces for a rocky ride of more US tariffs under a second Trump administration.

Sentiment was also jittery following Beijing’s export ban to the United States of critical minerals that have widespread military applications, which escalated trade tensions the day after Washington’s latest crackdown on China’s chip sector.

“This new salvo intensifies fears of economic decoupling, as the looming US tariff barrage hangs over Asia’s export-driven economies,” said Stephen Innes, managing director at SPI Asset Management.

The repercussions of these tit-for-tat measures could significantly disrupt supply chains, with the semiconductor and technology sectors squarely in the crosshairs, Innes added.

Rare earth and chip sectors gave up earlier gains to end the day lower. The CSI Rare Earth Industry Index lost 0.12%, while the CSI Semiconductor Industry Index weakened 0.33%.

