PM, minister greet UAE leadership, people on 53rd National Day

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his heartiest felicitations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its 53rd National Day.

The PM took to the X, for expressing his warm and heartfelt regards on the occasion of the UAE’s National Day annually observed on December 2. He expressed that Pakistan as a brotherly nation was proud of the UAE’s remarkable journey of progress and prosperity founded on the wisdom and sagacity of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“Today, that vision to achieve excellence through innovation and modernization is carried forward by my dear brothers, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” the prime minister remarked.

He added that Pakistan had always remained a steadfast brother and partner of the UAE.

“Together, we will continue to strive to further strengthen our historical and fraternal ties and transform them into a mutually beneficial economic partnership. Long live Pakistan-UAE friendship!” the PM said.

Moreover, PCB Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi returned to Pakistan after a visit to Dubai to attend ICC meetings regarding Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

It may be noted that Mohsin Naqvi in his meetings with the ICC officials took its principled stance about holding of ICC Champions Trophy matches against India. On the other hand, India sought time, to review Pakistani formula for ICC Champions Trophy matches.

