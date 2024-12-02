Squash legend Jansher Khan inducted into PSA Hall of Fame

Pakistani squash legend Jansher Khan was inducted into the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Hong Kong Football Club.

The PSA made this announcement in a press release on Sunday.

Jansher received this honour alongside Malaysian icon Nicol David, who held the World No. 1 ranking for an unprecedented 108 months.

The induction took place on the eve of the Hong Kong Squash Open, scheduled from December 2 to 8. Jansher and Nicol are now the third and fourth members of the PSA Hall of Fame, joining the inaugural inductees Susan Devoy from New Zealand and Jahangir Khan, Jansher’s compatriot.

Jansher, a key figure during Pakistan’s squash dominance in the 1980s and 1990s, secured a record eight World Championships in the men’s category and added six British Open titles to his achievements. His career also included 97 months as World No. 1 and a record 99 professional titles.

Mehwish Ali shines at ‘Nordic Junior Open Squash Championship’

Expressing his gratitude, Jansher said Hong Kong felt like his second home.

“I played and won the Hong Kong Open eight times, making this place very special for me. Receiving this award here is truly an honour,” he said.

PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough hailed Nicol and Jansher as iconic figures who have left lasting legacies in squash.

He noted Nicol’s global influence and record-breaking reign while highlighting Jansher’s unparalleled achievements in the men’s game.

Meanwhile, women’s World No. 1 Nour El Sherbini paid tribute to Nicol, calling her the greatest player of all time and a role model for countless players, including herself. “She changed the game forever and inspired so many, including me,” Sherbini said.

Pakistan’s youngest girl wins ‘Danish Junior Open Squash Championship’

Men’s World No. 1 Ali Farag called Jansher the greatest squash player in history.

Farag expressed his gratitude to Jansher for his contributions to the sport, describing him as an inspiration and a legend who elevated squash to new heights.

“Tonight, we celebrate not just Jansher’s victories, but also the legacy he has built and the inspiration he has provided to future generations,” he added.