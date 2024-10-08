AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 143.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
DFML 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.79%)
DGKC 78.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
FCCL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFBL 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.54%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.42 (-4.45%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.84%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 169.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 128.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.71%)
PRL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 56.85 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,998 Increased By 17.7 (0.2%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.27%)
KSE100 85,199 Increased By 288.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 27,296 Increased By 98.5 (0.36%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-10-08

Mehwish Ali shines at ‘Nordic Junior Open Squash Championship’

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: Mehwish Ali, a 15-year-old rising star in the world of squash, has made the nation proud by winning a gold medal at the ‘Nordic Junior Open Squash Championship’ in Sweden.

In the final, Mehwish, an unseeded player, defeated France’s second seed, Ciara Boulanger, in straight sets with a score line of 11-5, 11-7, and 12-10.

Mehwish’s path to the title was marked by a series of commanding performances, beginning with her dominance in the group stages. Competing in Group D, she first swept past Norway’s Vilde Odeh with a convincing 3-0 victory, followed by another straight-set win (3-0) against Denmark’s Camilla Thomsen.

In the quarter-finals, Mehwish faced a challenging match against Belgium’s Alice Allard, where she emerged victorious in a tightly contested battle. With that win, she advanced to the semi-finals, where she overpowered Denmark’s Camilla Thomsen, securing her place in the final showdown against France’s Ciara Boulanger.

It may be added that the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation has been an integral figure in Mehwish Ali’s success, providing immense support throughout her journey. Whether it was financial assistance for training, travel, and equipment, or emotional encouragement during critical moments, the foundation ensured that Mehwish had everything she needed to excel.

Abdul Razak Dawood, the founder of the foundation says, “As a foundation, we believe in empowering young talent and providing them with the resources to reach their full potential. Mehwish’s victory is a shining example of what can be achieved when passion is matched with the right support. We are incredibly proud to have been part of her journey to success.”

Mehwish sisters, Sehrish and Mahnoor, also put on impressive displays at the Nordic Junior Squash Open, securing fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

In addition to these admirable performances, Sehrish and Mahnoor faced off in the final of the U-13 category at the Nordic Junior Squash Open & PSA Championship 2024 in Malmö, Sweden. Sehrish emerged victorious, claiming the gold medal, while Mahnoor proudly secured the silver. Their achievements highlight the family’s exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

“Our goal is to help young athletes reach their full potential, and seeing their dreams come to life fills us with immense pride. Achievements like these, coming one after another, are truly exciting. This generation is not only realizing but also advancing the very purpose of this foundation,” says Mehreen Dawood.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistani squash player Mehwish Ali Nordic Junior Open Squash Championship

Comments

200 characters

Mehwish Ali shines at ‘Nordic Junior Open Squash Championship’

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

Read more stories