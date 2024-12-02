AGL 38.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 139.95 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (2.65%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.82%)
DFML 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.88%)
DGKC 87.40 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.28%)
FCCL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.97%)
FFBL 76.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
FFL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
HUBC 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.9%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.41%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.82 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5%)
NBP 72.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.66%)
OGDC 194.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.39%)
PAEL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.23%)
PPL 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.41%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
SEARL 96.60 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.15%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.68%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.69%)
TREET 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TRG 60.70 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.41%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.03%)
BR100 11,001 Increased By 99.3 (0.91%)
BR30 32,944 Increased By 289.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 102,529 Increased By 1171.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 31,709 Increased By 220.6 (0.7%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold falls on firmer US dollar, profit-taking; key US data in focus

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 12:18pm

Gold prices snapped a four-session rally to fall on Monday, pressured by a firmer US dollar and profit-taking, while investors awaited key US economic data for cues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $2,636.38 per ounce, as of 0204 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.8% lower to $2,658.80.

“The yellow metal has been facing some profit-taking lately as market participants unwind some of the geopolitical risk premium, alongside the strength in the US dollar,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

The dollar index gained 0.5%, making bullion costlier for holders of other currency. Major US data due this week includes US job openings, the ADP employment report and the payrolls report.

Few Fed officials are due to speak this week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, markets currently see a 65.4% chance of a 25-basis-points rate cut in December.

Gold prices drop

“If the Fed was to set the stage more clearly for a potential rate hold into 2025, we may likely see gold prices weigh further,” Rong said. Higher rates dull the non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

Gold prices slipped over 3% in November to register its worst monthly performance since September 2023 as the prospect of higher tariffs under the incoming Donald Trump administration to keep interest rates higher for longer loomed.

Trump on Saturday demanded that the BRICS countries commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency that would replace the US dollar or face 100% tariffs.

Among other metals, spot silver shed 0.7% to $30.39 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $944.20 and palladium dropped 0.3% to $975.44.

Gold Spot gold LME bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold falls on firmer US dollar, profit-taking; key US data in focus

Mahl HPP: CSAIL seeks 3-year LoI extension

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Read more stories