Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

After increasing in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered a decline on Saturday in line with their decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs276,200 after a single-day decrease of Rs1,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,797 after it registered a decrease of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola had increased by Rs2,100 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,650 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $11 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.