Pakistan Print 2024-12-02

PTI seeks full access to IK in jail

INP Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee issued an official statement on Sunday after a crucial meeting, calling for full access to party founder Imran Khan due to concerns over his health and safety.

The committee highlighted that Imran Khan’s health is a matter of grave concern, with growing public apprehensions. It called for immediate restoration of access for his family, legal team, and party officials.

The statement urged the federal and Punjab governments, as well as jail authorities, to provide clear and regular updates on Imran Khan’s health.

The committee also appealed to the judiciary to safeguard Imran Khan’s fundamental rights and ensure robust security measures for him.

The committee issued a stern warning, holding the Prime Minister, Punjab Chief Minister, and state institutions fully accountable for any lapse in safety of the PTI founder.

