Print 2024-12-02

Pakistan’s first electric SUV Seres 3 unveiled

Press Release Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

KARACHI: Regal Automobiles Industries Limited, a trailblazer in Pakistan’s automotive sector, has made history with the unveiling of the country’s first locally assembled electric SUV, the Seres 3.

The landmark ceremony, held at the Regal Automobiles plant celebrated a significant step forward for Pakistan’s automotive industry and its journey toward sustainable electric mobility.

The Seres 3 is equipped with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) and a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering an impressive range of up to 403km on a single charge (NEDC cycle). With a power output of 156 hp, a torque of 280 Nm, and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds, the Seres 3 is designed for superior performance. It also supports DC fast charging, enabling the battery to charge from 0-80% in just 40 minutes.

Inside, the Seres 3 offers a premium experience with a spacious interior, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, advanced infotainment options, and top-notch safety features, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like lane-keeping assist warning, collision warning, and hill descent.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adeel Usman, Managing Director at Regal Automobiles stated, “The launch of the Seres 3 is a proud moment for us and the nation. As Pakistan’s first locally assembled electric SUV, it represents our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and contributing to a cleaner, greener future. This achievement is a testament to the potential of Pakistan’s automotive industry to lead in the global transition toward electric mobility.

