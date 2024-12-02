Dr Reckeweg Germany celebrates 50 years of partnership with Dr Salim Ahmed & Co

KARACHI: Dr Reckeweg Germany, a global leader in homeopathic medicines, celebrated its 50-year partnership with Dr Salim Ahmed & Co, Pakistan, at a grand event held here on Sunday.

This Golden Jubilee marks a half-century of excellence, innovation, and collaboration in providing high-quality homeopathic healthcare nationwide.

The event featured Anja Kloss, Consul German Consulate, as the Guest of Honour, and renowned homeopathy expert Dr Ismail Nami as the keynote speaker, who highlighted the enduring impact of homeopathy on global healthcare and its significance in Pakistan.

Najmus Saqib, CEO, presided as the Chief Guest and shared his pride in witnessing this milestone. He praised the unwavering commitment of Dr Reckeweg Germany and Dr Salim Ahmed & Co. to improving healthcare access in Pakistan.

“This 50-year partnership exemplifies dedication to human wellness, innovation, and quality healthcare,” he stated, further commending their pivotal role in promoting homeopathy in Pakistan, which is now a trusted choice for millions.

Aziz A Khan in his presentation emphasised the importance of such collaborations in uplifting healthcare standards, acknowledging their impact on providing safe, natural, and effective treatments.

He lauded the contributions of David Reckeweg, Dr Florian Reckeweg, Export Manager, and Dr Najmus Saqib, in advancing homeopathic healthcare both globally and locally.

The event included heartfelt tributes and awards to honour key contributors to this journey of success, with special recognition to the leadership.

“This milestone is not just a reflection of our shared past but a promise of continued collaboration to bring innovation and expanded access to homeopathic healthcare in Pakistan,” said Dr Najmus Saqib, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support from the German team.

As the evening concluded, noted anchor and TV host Waseem Badami resonated with the audience, emphasizing the transformative role of homeopathy in public health.

The event also celebrated the vision for a future of enhanced healthcare access, bolstered by public-private partnerships like that of Dr Reckeweg Germany and Dr Salim Ahmed & Co.

Founded in 1975, Dr Salim Ahmed & Co is a third-generation family-run business and a trusted name in homeopathic healthcare in Pakistan. With roots tracing back to 1940, the company has grown into the exclusive distributor of renowned global brands like Dr Reckeweg& Co, Germany. Offering the largest range of homeopathic specialties, single remedies, and mother tinctures, the company continues to innovate and expand under the leadership of Dr Najmus Saqib, combining decades of expertise with modern e-commerce solutions to meet the evolving needs of prescribers and patients alike.

