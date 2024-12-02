Bank Makramah wishes UAE ‘Eid Al-Etihad Mubarak’ on its 53rd National Day

On the occasion of the United Arab Emirates’ 53rd National Day, Bank Makramah Limited (BML) extends its felicitations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, the Royal Family, and the people of the UAE. This momentous day marks over five decades of remarkable achievements, unity, and progress for the Gulf nation.

"Eid Al-Etihad," celebrates the spirit of unity and the strength that has bound the UAE together since its founding. As BML celebrates the UAE’s journey of growth and innovation, it honors the leadership, vision, and resilience that have propelled the country to its prominent position on the global stage.

The 53rd National Day of the UAE is a time to reflect on the exceptional transformation the nation has undergone since its founding in 1971. UAE has emerged as a beacon of economic prosperity, technological advancement, and cultural exchange.

A Legacy of Friendship: Pakistan and the UAE

The relationship between Pakistan and the UAE exemplifies an enduring partnership rooted in shared values and goals. Since the UAE’s formation, ties between the two nations have deepened across trade, investment, and cultural collaboration.

The UAE has played a vital role as an economic partner to Pakistan, fostering trade and investment in sectors such as energy, banking, technology, and infrastructure. At the same time, Pakistan has contributed significantly to the UAE’s development through its skilled workforce, supporting growth across various industries. This partnership reflects a mutual commitment to progress and prosperity.

BML's Leadership and Vision for Growth

In line with the UAE’s spirit of growth and innovation, Bank Makramah Limited (BML) is at the forefront of Pakistan’s banking sector courtesy the visionary leadership of Mr. Nasser Abdulla HussainLootah, a distinguished business leader from the UAE and the majority shareholder of the bank.

Moreover, the strategic vision and unwavering confidence of Chairman of the BML Board of Directors, Mr. Abdulla Nasser Abdulla HussainLootah, in both the bank and the country have been pivotal in charting a new course for BML.

As UAE-based business leaders, the Lootah family brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the UAE’s thriving economy. The leadership at the helm BML is a reflection of the growing influence and commitment that UAE-based business leaders have in shaping the future of global finance and banking. They have with a proven track record of success and leadership across various industries, the guidance from Mr. Nasser Abdulla HussainLootah ensures that BML is well-positioned to contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of both Pakistan and the UAE. Through his leadership, the bank is committed to strengthening the economic and financial ties between the two nations, providing innovative banking solutions, and facilitating cross-border investment opportunities.

The sponsors share a deep connection and profound love for Pakistan, where their remarkable legacy began. From beginnings rooted in falconry, they have journeyed a long way to become a leading global business group representing the UAE on the world stage business with its origins in Pakistan.

BML Sponsor, Chairman, President & CEO JawadMajid Khan, along with the bank’s senior management, board members, and staff , joins in the festivities, wishing continued prosperity, peace, and success to the UAE and its people.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Shared Success

As we look ahead to the next chapter, we are excited about the potential for even greater collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE. The strategic partnerships, investments, and mutual support between our two nations will continue to pave the way for long-term success.

Bank Makramah Limited is proud to be a part of this exciting journey, contributing to the continued growth and prosperity of both Pakistan and the UAE. Together, we will continue to strengthen our ties, celebrate our shared successes, and create new opportunities for future generations. Once again, BML congratulates the UAE on its 53rd National Day and wishes the nation continued peace, prosperity, and success in the years to come.

‘Eid Al-Etihad Mubarak’

From Officers and Staff,

Bank Makramah Limited (BML)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024