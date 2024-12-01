AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-01

ATC holds IK responsible for May 9 mayhem

NNI Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore on Saturday issued the written verdict of denying bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to May 9 riots.

The ATC held the former premier responsible for masterminding May 9 riots. Justice Manzar Ali Gill of the ATC Lahore issued a six-page long written verdict.

It was said in the verdict that statements of those police officers who masqueraded as the PTI workers during meetings held in Zaman Park to conspire May 9 vandalism were recorded, adding that audio evidences of Khan were also part of the record where he could be heard inciting people to resort to violence in case of his arrest.

Highlighting the PTI workers’ participation in May 9 vandalism, the court order said workers alongside party leadership couldn’t stifle the PTI founder’s worst impulses by following all instructions given by Khan to seed chaos and cause disruption on May 9 by attacking military installations, adding that inciting people to violence wasn’t an ordinary matter.

According to the prosecution, the decision to storm military installations was taken in Zaman Park on May 7 and 9.

The court order also declared the PTI founder’s counsel argument that Khan was under arrest at the time of May 9 vandalism unsatisfactory saying he had hatched the conspiracy prior to his arrest.

Referring to the bail plea of PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry filed in the Lahore High Court, it said the PTI founder’s role was also discussed during the LHC hearing, adding that he wasn’t an ordinary man as his followers acted upon his orders in letter and spirit without even evaluating the pros and cons.

The court order also said that several incidents of attacking policemen, storming the government buildings and targeting military installations took place on May 9, hence bail of the PTI founder was rejected.

ATC holds IK responsible for May 9 mayhem

