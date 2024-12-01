PPP reaffirms its commitment to democracy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) celebrated its 57th Youm-e-Tasees at a ceremony held at the PPP Central Secretariat here on Saturday.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari and other officials cut a cake to celebrate the Foundation Day of the party.

Senator Rehman and Bukhari also unfurled the flag of the party.

The event was attended by party leaders, workers, and supporters.

PPP to celebrate its foundation day across all districts: Murtaza

Speaking to the media during the event, Senator Rehman reaffirmed the party’s steadfast commitment to democracy, justice, and the empowerment of Pakistan’s citizens. She emphasized that the day marked not just the founding of the PPP but the establishment of a historic movement for the restoration of democracy and the protection of citizens’ rights.

“On this significant day, we pay tribute to our visionary founder, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, whose leadership gave a voice to the voiceless and hope to the marginalized. His decision to establish the Pakistan People’s Party on November 30, 1967, was a turning point in our history, and his ideals remain the cornerstone of our political philosophy,” she said.

She also honoured the contributions of Benazir Bhutto, who not only carried forward her father’s legacy but strengthened Pakistan’s democratic foundations. She reiterated Benazir Bhutto’s sacrifices for democracy, human rights, and gender equality, noting that her leadership laid the groundwork for lasting initiatives. “The Lady Health Worker Program, which remains the backbone of Pakistan’s healthcare system, and the Benazir Income Support Program, which has provided critical relief to countless vulnerable communities are examples of the transformative impact of her vision,” she stated.

Reflecting on the PPP’s achievements, Senator Rehman noted the foundational role played by President Asif Ali Zardari in laying the groundwork for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which continues to drive economic growth and connectivity in the region. She also stressed the pivotal role of the PPP in empowering women, with Benazir Bhutto’s contributions serving as a beacon for gender equality and social progress.

She further praised the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, under whose guidance the PPP has continued to champion the ideals of its founding leaders. “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has led the party with determination, ensuring that the PPP remains a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change in the face of unprecedented challenges. His leadership is a testament to our ongoing struggle for a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024