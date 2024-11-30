AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Nov 30, 2024
2024-11-30

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

Published November 30, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari Friday said providing relief to the power consumers is the top priority of the government.

Talking to media at FPPCI Capital Office, he said the government has taken multiple steps after consulting all the stakeholders to improve the energy sector. He said the Winter Package relief is to give boost to the industry.

The minister said the government has reviewed agreements with the IPPs and there is no sacred cow in the IPPs sector now. He added that agreements with five IPPs have been terminated and review discussions are under way with the eleven others.

Remaining 18 IPPs: Row over figures main hurdle to talks

He was of the view that cost of hydropower generation is not cheap. However, government will allow execution of those projects whose generation cost is cheap.

The Minister also shared his views about the current power situation in the country, electricity rates and its impact on the industry, businesses and other consumer categories.

He also shed light on performance of power Distribution Companies (Discos) with respect to losses and recovery. He was of the view that losses of Discos have reduced first four months of current fiscal year as compared to the same period last year.

Power Minister further stated that 17,000 MW of additional electricity will be added to the National Grid which, however? will be more expensive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

