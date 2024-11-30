Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

KARACHI: The ninth edition of Pakistan Banking Awards 2024 was held on Friday evening with Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad as the chief guest, appreciating the financial institutions for their important role.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Jameel Ahmad said that the banking sector needs further improvement to help its performances. He said that awards help growth, innovation and services to the customers.

The Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) in partnership with The DAWN Media Group and collaboration of A.F. Ferguson & Co. organized the awards at a local hotel with several delegates attending the event from the very sector.

Innovation in banking drives economic growth: SBP governor

Governor SBP lauded that the country’s banking sector has played an important role in the economic development over the years with its continuing support with a strong performance.

However, he believed the banks still need to revisit businesses with a priority of a broad based customer network for a long-term growth. He said that banks should think for an out of box solution to empower the nation, financially.

He said that banks should also work for users experience in finances without compromising the integrity. He said that banks also need to penetrate the untapped businesses such as retail sector.

Meezan Bank Ltd won “The Best Bank Award”, The Bank of Punjab received “The Best Bank for Women Inclusion Award”, Mobilink Microfinance Bank secured “The Best Microfinance Bank Award”, Habib Bank Ltd clinched “The Best Bank for SMEs Award”.

The Bank of Punjab also won the “The Best Bank for Agriculture Award”. Bank Alfalah received awards in two categories including “The Best Bank for Digital Excellence Award” and “The Best Bank for Customer Engagement Award”.

In his welcome address, CEO, National Institute of Banking & Finance, Riaz Nazarali Chunara lauded the financial institutions for creativity towards the financial services. He said that banks have contributed to the country’s prosperity, financial inclusion and stability.

He thanked the event jury with former SBP Governor, Syed Salim Raza leading the members and hoped that this sector will continue to see excellence and innovation and produce leadership.

