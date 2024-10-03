Innovation in banking drives economic growth: SBP governor

KARACHI: Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad, has said that innovation in banking is the future and plays a pivotal role in driving Pakistan’s economic growth.

Addressing at the 13th Bank of The Future Forum (BoFF) organized by Systems Limited and Temenos, Jameel said rapid technological change has not only enabled banks to offer innovative financial services to customers but also empowered regulators to ensure compliance effectively and efficiently through advanced data collection and processing capabilities.

The governor’s address covered many themes and underscored the SBP’s commitment to fostering innovation and digitalization within the banking sector, paving the way for a dynamic financial sector in Pakistan.

He said in line with international trends, the SBP started working on transforming its retail payments industry by implementing the state-of-the-art ISO-20022 payment standard. Hence, Raast, the SBP’s instant payment system based on the ISO 20022 standard, was launched in 2021. In a short span of almost three years, Raast has processed around 850 million transactions valuing over Rs 19 trillion.

Presently, with 38 million unique Raast IDs, the system processes an average of 2.5 million transactions a day, he added.

He said SBP is also working on integrating Raast with the Arab Monetary Fund’s instant payment system called Buna to facilitate millions of Pakistanis living in Arab countries in sending their remittances to Pakistan with ease and convenience.

Jameel said the SBP’s digital transformation started in 2002, when the SBP implemented the Temenos Banking System, and an ERP system for non-banking transactions, as well as a data warehouse for massive data-related requirements.

In 2008, the SBP implemented the Real-Time Gross Settlement System called PRISM for processing wholesale, large-value, institutional payments. Recently, the SBP established its state-of-the-art, Tier-3 data center, the first of its kind in Pakistan.

The Governor shared that in 2008, the SBP issued regulations for branchless banking services to enable the delivery of basic banking services from retail stores and Kiryana shops. This initiative has resulted in a significant increase in the number of unique bank accounts, from 16 percent of the adult population in 2018 to 64 percent in 2024.

He said in 2022, the SBP issued the framework for establishing Digital Banks in Pakistan to further facilitate the entry of IT-enabled, non-banking entities into the financial services industry. As a result, in-principle approvals were issued to five applicants who will shortly start pilot operations in the country.

The Governor SBP shared that as a result of SBP’s efforts, today in Pakistan, we have around 59 million branchless banking wallets, 19 million mobile banking apps, another 3.7 million e-money wallets, and 12 million internet banking users.

He informed that since 2020, the overall number of retail transactions processed digitally has increased by 30 percent, and the share of digital payments in total retail payments by volume has risen from 76 percent in FY23 to 84 percent in FY24. The number of transactions processed using mobile and internet banking is growing at an annual rate of 70 percent and 30 percent, respectively. This is not surprising as the majority of our population is young and adept at using mobile apps.

The Governor SBP said that fintechs are striving hard to identify new markets and use cases and offer their tech-enabled services. He also encouraged the IT sector to play a pivotal role in this transformation.

On the occasion, Asif Peer, Group CEO and Managing Director of Systems Limited highlighted Systems’ unwavering commitment to building the Banks of the Future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024