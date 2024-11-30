SESSI to construct modern cancer hospital: commissioner

KARACHI: Commissioner, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) Miandad Rahoojo has announced to construct a modern cancer hospital on the land adjacent to Valika Hospital and upgradation of many dispensaries of interior Sindh.

Addressing the members of SITE Association of Industry, he also announced that SESSI will demand workers contribution payment from the date of Registration of concerned workers while the mechanism for the audit of registered units is also being changed. He also announced to increase number of SESSI dispensaries in SITE area.

Rahoojo further announced that prior to issuance of Notice u/s 81, the registered unit will be given a chance of arbitration at the Association’s office. In case the matter remains unresolved at the Facilitation Desk of the Association, the notice will be served. He added that action shall be against the officers conducting double visit in a year.

Responding to queries and complaints from members regarding poor healthcare services at the SESSI Valika Hospital, the commissioner said that he is not satisfied with the prevailing conditions and services of the hospital.

He further said we are also working to construct model operation theatres in SESSI Valika and Landhi hospitals and have signed agreements with Jinnah Sindh Medial University and Dow University for laboratory tests in Karachi whereas LUMS is being engaged to provide these services in other cities of the Sindh province. Provision of new X-Ray machines is pending before the Governing Body for approval. Additionally, mammography machine is being procured for the Valika hospital.

“SESSI’s 70pc budget is spent on providing healthcare services to the registered workers. We have 4,400 employees to manage our services. Despite not so good services, our hospitals beds are fully occupied,” he concluded.

President SITE Association Ahmed Azeem Alvi welcomed the SESSI commissioner and assured him of full support from the Association in his endeavours to bring improvement in the Valika hospital. SESSI contribution is a collection for the benefit of workers and there should be no harassment to registered employers on account of payment of contribution.

