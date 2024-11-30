‘Int’l Day of Solidarity’ with Palestinian people marked

LAHORE: ‘International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people’ was observed on Friday with a resolve to continue raising voice for the right of self-determination to the Palestinian people.

Every year on this day, the international community stands in solidarity for the dignity, rights, justice and self-determination of the Palestinian people.

In their separate messages on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the inalienable right to self-determination of Palestinian people and establishment of an independent State of Palestine with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. They reiterated Pakistan's call to the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the occasion said, “We express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.”

The CM said, “International community must wake up to the massacre of unarmed innocent Palestinians including children and women. We pay tribute to the heroic sacrifices of the Palestinian people.” She added, “Every citizen of Pakistan equally shares sufferings of Palestinian brethren. Pakistan has always been and will continue to be a staunch supporter of the Palestinian right to self-determination. Pakistan's policy on Palestine is a true reflection of the principled stance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Pakistan will always stand by Palestinian brothers and sisters.”

The CM said, “The struggle of Palestinians will definitely bear fruit one day and they will be blessed with the blessing of freedom.” She prayed, “May Allah Almighty save Palestinian people from the oppression and barbarity of the usurper Israeli forces.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024