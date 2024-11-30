Punjab govt says steps taken to improve environment

LAHORE: The Punjab government has intensified the anti-smog operations across the province and implemented significant measures in Lahore to mitigate smog and improve the environment.

According to the spokesman, the measures have been adopted on the special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. According to official reports, 139 temporary encroachments have been removed, while five industrial units were sealed and were fined Rs.300,000 for violating environmental regulations.

Additionally, 40 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned, seven of which were impounded, with fines amounting to Rs.80,000. Furthermore, three debris dumping sites were penalized with fines totaling Rs.12,000.

Water sprinkling and wet sweeping on roads are ongoing, while heavy smoke-emitting traffic has been banned from entering Lahore. Surveillance squads are actively monitoring compliance to ensure prompt action against violators.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized that the government will not compromise on addressing pollution and illegal encroachments. She urged citizens to take concrete steps towards a cleaner and greener Pakistan by planting trees and adhering to regulations. She also called for full cooperation from the industrial sector and the public, as tackling pollution is impossible without collective effort.

The minister directed relevant authorities to further strengthen anti-smog operations to ensure a safe and pleasant environment for all citizens. This initiative aims not only to improve environmental conditions but also to provide people with healthier living standards. A clean and green Pakistan is a shared responsibility, and the public must work alongside the government to turn this vision into reality.

