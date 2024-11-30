AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

Punjab govt says steps taken to improve environment

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has intensified the anti-smog operations across the province and implemented significant measures in Lahore to mitigate smog and improve the environment.

According to the spokesman, the measures have been adopted on the special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. According to official reports, 139 temporary encroachments have been removed, while five industrial units were sealed and were fined Rs.300,000 for violating environmental regulations.

Additionally, 40 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned, seven of which were impounded, with fines amounting to Rs.80,000. Furthermore, three debris dumping sites were penalized with fines totaling Rs.12,000.

Water sprinkling and wet sweeping on roads are ongoing, while heavy smoke-emitting traffic has been banned from entering Lahore. Surveillance squads are actively monitoring compliance to ensure prompt action against violators.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized that the government will not compromise on addressing pollution and illegal encroachments. She urged citizens to take concrete steps towards a cleaner and greener Pakistan by planting trees and adhering to regulations. She also called for full cooperation from the industrial sector and the public, as tackling pollution is impossible without collective effort.

The minister directed relevant authorities to further strengthen anti-smog operations to ensure a safe and pleasant environment for all citizens. This initiative aims not only to improve environmental conditions but also to provide people with healthier living standards. A clean and green Pakistan is a shared responsibility, and the public must work alongside the government to turn this vision into reality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

environment Punjab government Maryam Nawaz Sharif Maryam Aurangzeb

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt says steps taken to improve environment

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories