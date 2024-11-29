AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
Reliance, pharma stocks lead Indian shares' rebound to log weekly gains

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 04:29pm
India’s benchmark indexes jumped nearly 1% on Friday, recouping a large chunk of their losses from the prior session and ending the week higher, helped by gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries and drugmakers.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.91% to 24,131.1, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.96% to 79,802.79.

The benchmarks slid nearly 1.5% each in the prior session, but the day’s gains ensured they ended the week with about 1% higher.

The broader smallcap and midcap indexes gained 0.75% and 0.16%, respectively, for the day, to log weekly gains of 5% and 2.5%, outpacing the benchmarks.

“The current situation is a clear stock picker’s market,” said Krishna Appala, a senior research analyst at Capitalmind Research.

“After the recent downturn, investors are now focusing more on individual stocks rather than market indices, signaling a shift in trading strategy.”

India shares end higher led by Adani stocks

The market slipped into correction territory – a 10% drop from its record high – earlier in the month, on concerns over dull corporate earnings and persistent foreign outflows.

This month, the Nifty has shed about 0.3%, weighed down by the plunge in the two Adani Group stocks that are on the index. In contrast, the Sensex, which has no Adani stocks, rose about 0.5% in November. The small and midcaps logged marginal gains. On the day, Reliance, the second-heaviest Nifty stock, rose 1.7% after shedding a similar amount on Thursday.

Nine of the 10 Adani Group stocks ended higher, with Adani Green surging 22% and Adani Energy climbing 16%, recouping some of the losses triggered by a U.S. indictment against key officials last week. The Group has denied the allegations.

Pharma stocks jumped 2.35%, driven mainly by a 3.7% rise in Divi’s Lab after Citi said the stock was its top pick in the sector.

