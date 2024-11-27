AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (3.38%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.72%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.56%)
DFML 38.86 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.07%)
DGKC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (5.7%)
FCCL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (10.01%)
FFBL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (10.01%)
FFL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.18%)
HUBC 110.72 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (5.95%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (12.26%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.25%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (9.99%)
NBP 72.51 Increased By ▲ 6.59 (10%)
OGDC 189.18 Increased By ▲ 9.65 (5.38%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.36%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
PPL 153.45 Increased By ▲ 9.75 (6.78%)
PRL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.93%)
PTC 17.92 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (9.27%)
SEARL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.31%)
TREET 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.78%)
TRG 56.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.47%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.91%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,684 Increased By 595 (5.9%)
BR30 31,445 Increased By 1935.9 (6.56%)
KSE100 99,269 Increased By 4695.1 (4.96%)
KSE30 31,032 Increased By 1587.6 (5.39%)
India shares end higher led by Adani stocks

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 04:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, led by a rebound in Adani Group stocks after its subsidiary, Adani Green, clarified that key officials had not been charged with violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in last week’s indictment.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.33% to 24,274.9 points, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.29% to 80,234.08.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports climbed 11.5% and 6.3%, respectively, to top the list of Nifty gainers.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations, terming them “baseless” and clarified early Wednesday that its key officials, including Chairman Gautam Adani, were not charged under U.S. FCPA.

Indian shares end lower, pulled down by Adani firms on implications of US indictment

The conglomerate’s market value, which tumbled about $34 billion in the previous four sessions after a U.S. indictment against key officials for alleged bribery and fraud, recouped about $14 billion on the day.

The energy index rose 1.45%, led by gains in Adani Energy and Adani Green, which rose 10% each.

Adani Total Gas surged 20%, posting its best session since June 2021, while Adani Power also climbed about 20% higher to log its best session in 2024.

The group’s stocks have been helped by emerging updates that the key management of the group now faces a narrower scope of allegations, said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Adani Group firm ACC rose 4.3% and was among the top gainers in the mid-cap index, which was up 0.6%. The more domestically-focused small-cap index gained 1.3%.

The interest in small- and mid-cap stocks is due to a positive earnings outlook in select pockets and easing valuations in others, like defence, after the recent drop, said two analysts.

Other Asian stocks were subdued on the day as investors fretted over which countries could be targeted for tariffs next by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Among individual stocks, NTPC Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of power producer, closed its debut session 12.6% higher.

