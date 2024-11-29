AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
Nov 29, 2024
Sports

‘Hot fight’ as unbeaten Bayern visit Dortmund fortress

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2024 11:49am

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel promised “a hot fight” when unbeaten league leaders Bayern Munich visit the Westfalenstadion on Saturday.

Bayern are already 10 points clear of fifth-placed Dortmund after just 11 games.

The rare shining light in Dortmund’s stuttering season however has been their home form.

In all competitions, Dortmund have won eight from eight at their 82,000-strong Westfalenstadion fortress, compared to just three wins in 10 away from home.

Speaking on Wednesday after Dortmund’s 3-0 Champions League win at Dinamo Zagreb, Kobel readied himself and his team for “a hot fight in an incredible atmosphere.”

“We know what they can do, they’re incredibly strong. But we know what we can do as well.”

Bayern are six points clear in the league and are heavy favourites to reclaim the Bundesliga title, having let it slip for the first time in 11 years last season.

England captain Harry Kane is in fine form, with 14 goals in 11 league games, while the red-hot Jamal Musiala has become a more regular scorer this term.

“It’s harder to beat Bayern than it has been for a long time. Harry Kane has an incredible goal rate,” said Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

Last season, Kane scored a hat-trick on his ‘Der Klassiker’ debut as Bayern won 4-0 in Dortmund.

While their attack is clearly firing, Bayern’s recent run of form is built on resolute defence.

Bayern have kept seven straight clean sheets dating back to October’s 4-1 thumping in Barcelona, a clear sign coach Vincent Kompany’s tweaks have taken effect.

Dominant Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 to top Champions League

If Dortmund are to take something away from Saturday’s game, they will need to overturn a poor recent record against Bayern.

Last season’s 2-0 win in Munich was Dortmund’s first league victory over Bayern since 2018.

Those wins bookended a run of nine losses and one draw, with Bayern scoring 33 goals to Dortmund’s 11 in that time.

Dortmund may also be without midfielder Julian Brandt, who was taken off at half-time in midweek with a thigh injury.

Calling Brandt “extremely important”, coach Nuri Sahin said: “I hope he comes back quickly – he’s almost irreplaceable for us.”

Elsewhere, Leverkusen travel to the German capital to take on Union Berlin on Saturday, while second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt play at Heidenheim on Sunday.

Leipzig will look to get their season back on track when they host Wolfsburg. Equal on points with Bayern three rounds ago, Leipzig have lost twice and drawn once to fall back to the pack.

One to watch: Jamie Gittens

Still just 20, Gittens has made a huge step forward this season to become one of Dortmund’s best attacking outlets while cementing his spot in the starting XI.

Known for his dribbling and speed on the flanks, Englishman Gittens has become more of a scoring threat, particularly from long range.

His dipping drive from the edge of the box put Dortmund in control of Wednesday’s tricky clash at Dinamo Zagreb, his fourth goal in five Champions League games.

“It’s been an experience to play every game from the start,” Gittens told the Bundesliga website. “I’ve been enjoying the journey.

