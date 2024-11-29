DUHS convocation held: Tessori says need to keep pace with rapidly progressing world

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh and Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences, Kamran Khan Tessori, while addressing the 14th convocation stressed that there is no other way for us as a nation to keep pace with the rapidly progressing world.

The ceremony took place at the Ojha Campus Cricket Ground, with Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori as the Chief Guest.

Degrees were conferred upon 2,523 students including four PhD students.

Dr Ashar Afaq, Registrar of Dow University, took an oath of commitment to humanity's unbiased service from the MBBS graduates. Notable personalities present at the event included Pro Vice-Chancellor Chairperson of the Convocation Committee Professor Nazli Hossain, Principal of Dow Medical College and Secretary of the Convocation Committee Professor Saba Sohail, Principal of International Medical College Professor Iftekhar Ahmed, and Controller Examination Dr. Fuad Sheikh, along with a large number of faculty members, students, and parents. Sindh governor congratulated the students in his address. He said that there is no doubt that Pakistan faces many problems, but the power to fix this country lies in your hands. He asked students to consider how they can advance this nation economically and socially in the world.

Governor Tessori acknowledged the efforts of Dow University’s vice-chancellor and encouraged the students to become a source of pride for their families. He emphasised that the education they have received should include the honor and survival of this country.

Later, Vice-Chancellor of Dow University, Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy said on the occasion that this year we have witnessed the rise in artificial intelligence and its vulnerability was no pandemic, epidemic or virus this year, but challenges in the medical field have increased due to the rise in the use of artificial intelligence and technology.

He said that AI is rapidly advancing in medical research. He said that the current one-size-fits-all approach to medicine will be replaced thanks to all of these advances. The future is about precision medicine dependent upon molecular investigations. He said that Dow University has state-of-the-art smart labs, DMC, and Ojha campuses. He told the students that he hopes they will always think with happiness and pride that they are Dow graduates.

He announced that Dow University is starting three new programmes this year: Molecular Medicine, Forensic Science, and Cardiovascular Technology. Addressing the students, he said, remember my words, wherever life takes you, be it working in silence or in silence, be it working in silence, be it working in silence, be it working in silence, not having a good network, non-collaboration with others, or a lack of communication, all will create their own problems. Always make time to appreciate life outside medicine.

Pro-Vice Chancellor and Chairperson of Convocation Committee Prof Nazli Hossain said in welcome address that Convocation Day is important as it brings the joy of your tireless efforts.

She said that now as you proceed in your professional career your task has become more challenging with AI and advancement of technology I am confident that with the education of Dow University you will accomplish your task.

Principal Dow Medical College and Secretary Convocation Professor Saba Sohail in her address to convocation congratulated the graduates and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.

Best graduate Eisha Farid of Dow Medical College and Izma Khan of DIEKIOHS and BSN graduate from Tharparkar Mashook Rahim shared their journey at DUHS.

During the convocation, the Best Graduate Award, named after the (late) Professor Muhammad Shafiq Quraishy, a former professor of Dow Medical College and the field of Medicine, was presented to student of Dow Medical College and other 18 students were also presented best graduate award in their relevant college. Additionally, the top three graduates from each of the 14 institutes and colleges of the university, including Dow Medical College, received Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals, totaling 78 medals. Another 90 students from affiliated institutions also received medals,

Out of 2,523 successful candidates, Dow Medical College had 327 medical graduates, Dow International Medical College had 137 medical graduates, Dow Dental College had 47 graduates, Dow International Dental College had 53 graduates, Dr Ishrat Ul Ebad Institute of Oral Health Sciences had 101 dental graduates, Pharm-D had 143 graduates, DPT had 95, BS Medical Technology had 67, BS Dental Care Professional had 28, BBA had 51, BS Radiological Technology had 17, BS Nutrition had 32, BS Biotechnology had 92, BS Optometry had 22, BSPMR had 37, 88 from BS Nursing Generic, 6 from BSM, 54 from Post RN BS Nursing, 374 from BSN Generic affiliated with Dow University, 638 from Post RN BS, 4 PhDs, 6 M.Phil., 10 MDs, 6 MS, 6 MS APT, 4 MPH, 1 MS BE, 12 MDS, 2 MSc DS, 4 MPhil Pharmacy, 8 EMBA, 6 MBA, 3 MSc DE, 6 MHPHE, 2 MS Nursing, 14 Dip Cardio, 7 DMRD, and 3 Dip Echo awarded degrees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024