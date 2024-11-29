PTI blamed for inciting violence, endangering public safety

ISLAMABAD: The government condemned the recent unrest in Islamabad, blaming “a political group” (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) for “inciting violence and endangering public safety”.

Federal ministers Attaullah Tarar and Ahsan Iqbal, in a joint press conference, while condemning PTI for the recent unrest in Islamabad, provided detailed accounts of the situation. They highlighted the government’s efforts to maintain peace and exposing the “malicious intent” behind the “orchestrated chaos”.

Tarar laid bare the extent of the violence that gripped the federal capital over recent days. He accused “the group” of attempting to disrupt Islamabad's peace using advanced weaponry, including firearms, tear gas shells, slingshots, and even pellet guns.

“Miscreants violated court orders, breached the Red Zone, and tried to create chaos,” Tarar stated. He revealed that despite being offered an alternative venue in Sangjani for a peaceful demonstration, the group’s intentions were far from peaceful.

He further condemned “the group” for spreading misinformation on social media, falsely claiming that security personnel were harmed by their own forces.

“The truth is clear—these miscreants caused the deaths of police and Rangers personnel. Their blood is on the hands of those who incited this violence,” he added.

Tarar said that 37 Afghanistan nationals were among those arrested, questioning their involvement in a local political protest. “Afghanistan is a friendly nation, but what were Afghanistan citizens doing in Islamabad’s political turmoil?” he asked.

The minister also blamed “the group” for exploiting religion and public sentiment to further their political agenda, describing it as a dangerous and divisive tactic.

Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal focused on the “history of violent politics” associated with the PTI, likening the recent unrest to the 2014 sit-in where “the group” “attempted to seize Parliament”.

“They brought armed agitators to the capital with the same intent as before—to paralyze the government and disrupt public life,” Iqbal alleged. He highlighted PTI’s repeated failures in violent marches, including the May 9 attacks on military installations and martyrs’ memorials, calling these actions unprecedented in any civilised society.

Iqbal accused “the group” of using the unrest to demand the release of their leader, who faces serious corruption charges. “This is not a political movement; this is a desperate attempt to evade accountability,” he asserted. He criticised PTI’s legal tactics, stating that the party has consistently delayed justice in cases ranging from prohibited funding to misuse of public resources.

“Why is a party that claims to represent the people “resorting to violence and disruption” instead of democratic discourse?” he questioned.

Both ministers reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the capital, vowing to bring all culprits to justice. “Islamabad is not a playground for violence. We will not allow anyone to jeopardise the peace and security of our citizens,” they concluded.

