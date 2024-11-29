Clashes among warring groups in Kurram continue

PESHAWAR: Clashes among the warring groups in the volatile tribal district Kurram continued as two more dead and six other injured surging the death toll to 107 and number of injured to 140, police and hospital sources confirmed on Thursday.

In the meanwhile, another man, who was injured in arm attack on passenger vehicles at Mandori and Ochat localities of district Kurram on November 21, 2024 succumbed to his injuries.

The person has been identified as Mohammad Ali. With this more death the number of death tally in that gruesome incident surged to 57.

Peshawar-Parachinar Highway is closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic while mobile phone and internet services are suspended.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024