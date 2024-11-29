‘Minority Card’ to be issued on Dec 20: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, chaired a crucial consultative meeting with religious minority members of the Punjab Assembly at his camp office. The discussion centered on addressing challenges faced by religious minority communities in the province and finding potential solutions.

Attendees included Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Ejaz Alam Augustine, Emmanuel Athar, Baba Felbous Christopher, Shakeela Arthur, Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Asher, and Secretary of Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ali Bahadur Qazi.

Minister Arora announced that “Minority Cards” will be issued across Punjab on December 20. These cards are aimed at resolving issues for religious minorities and will act as a new initiative to support these communities.

Further discussions included a proposal to allocate a 5% quota for religious minorities in the Laptop Scheme, with steps being taken to implement a 2% quota for religious minorities in higher educational institutions.

