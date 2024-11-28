Pakistan’s semi-trailer OEM AUTOCOM exports to East Africa

Pakistan-based original equipment manufacturer AUTOCOM has exported a sizable shipment of semi-trailers to East Africa, it announced in a press release on Thursday.

The trailers were manufactured at AUTOCOM’s purpose-built semi-trailer factory in Port Qasim and shipped in Completely Built Up (CBU) condition, it added.

“We understand the particularities and needs of fleet owners and demonstrate that we can fully serve them with robust products, with high technology and full availability of after-sales services,” said Danish Suleman, Head of Sales for AUTOCOM.

Danish said the semi-trailers exported to Africa underwent a detailed design review, tailored to meet the most severe application conditions for East Africa.

The trailers were twin axle 40’ flat beds with AUTOCOM ABS axles and fail-safe brakes. They were fitted with SLM ‘Supercargo’ tubeless tyres made in Pakistan at SLM’s export-oriented manufacturing plant.

Speaking on the occasion of the shipment, CEO of AUTOCOM, Kamran Khan said, “We are looking for a long-term partnership with our customers as this is part of what we call our ‘Rhino Culture’ at AUTOCOM. We want to ensure that we provide full support and training to the operators as well.”

AUTOCOM has previously exported fuel tank trailers and container trailers to Mauritius, Kenya and Sudan.

“Aiming to further expand the presence of AUTOCOM equipment in Africa’s major markets, the company intends to have representation in two key countries of East Africa,” the press release added.

“Since it was founded in 1970, AUTOCOM has been relying on innovation for steady and consistent growth in the road transport segment. In the last two years, the company has ventured into the mining segment having developed specialised trucks for this sector.”