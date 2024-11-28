AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
Opinion Print 2024-11-28

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The guy has consistently underperformed in the two hats

Anjum Ibrahim Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 06:42am

“I am a firm believer in balance – without balance, things are a challenge.” “I am not sure which aspect of life you are referring to, but if it’s governance, then you know decisions are taken within a cabal…”

“And the numbers in the cabal?”

“That varies based on the nature of government, and the decision needed, for example if say Capital Development Authority launches a make Islamabad greener project then…why are you laughing?”

“It isn’t the Chairman of CDA who will decide, it could even be as high as the prime minister.”

“As high or as low?”

“I see you have decided to live dangerously!”

“I ain’t scared of political appointees – I would have been if the Brown Pope was involved – the guy has consistently underperformed in the two hats…”

“I will have you know that he is learning – there were no ditches dug on Islamabad roads this time, or so he said.”

“Right, but what about the 30 plus crores that he spent on bringing the Sindh and Punjab police to dealwith the (murshed) spiritual guide leading the loyalists of The Man Who Must Remains Nameless and Faceless…”

“And there you have your answer. A murshed, introduced to the crowd in D Chowk with the same Faisal using the same language and tone as he used to use to introduce The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, requires more law enforcement numbers….”

“Oh shush. Anyway, when I referred to balance I wasn’t talking of the murshed or the mushedee if you will…”

“I don’t think that’s a word in Urdu, though in English one has appointer and appointee, right?”

“Yeah but in Urdu we have a verb which defines having someone else do one’s work, and it’s a verb – jalwana (to have it burnt), karwana (to have it done)…”

“Speaking of Urdu, I heard that there is a serious request to allow an alphabet to be used in a name but not pronounced.”

“I don’t get you?”

“Add the letter ain — 24th letter of the Urdu alphabet revered by some spiritual guides in say names like Waqas, or Saif or Gohar or…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway when I said I support balance I was referring to the height difference between Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) and the Belarusian Foreign Minister – I mean the GPS looked kinda…”

“Small right! So who do you reckon he should be replaced with?”

“The Visionary is the only tall member of this cabinet…”

“Not happening – if GPS wants a ministry, he gets it and the rest be damned.”

“Ignore my suggestion – I see beggars riding.”

“What?”

“Isn’t that the expression – if wishes were horses beggars would ride!”

“Indeed it is.”

