ACC Men’s, Women’s Under-19 Asia Cup announced

Muhammad Saleem Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

LAHORE: The Men’s National Selection Committee has named Ahmed Hussain as Mohammad Hassan Khan’s replacement for the eight-team ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup. Left-arm spinner Hassan was earlier ruled out of the tri-series final and Asia Cup due to an ankle injury.

Right-arm leg-spinner Ahmed has joined the squad in Dubai. Meanwhile, as per the regulations of the Asian Cricket Council, Mohammad Huzaifa has been added as the 15th player in the squad. Earlier, Pakistan had announced a 14-member squad for the tournament, while left-arm spinner Huzaifa was only part of the 15-member squad named for the U19 tri-series.

In the 50-over U19 Asia Cup, Pakistan U19 are placed in the Group A and will take on India on 30th November in their first match of the tournament before taking on UAE and Japan on 2nd and 4th December, respectively at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). The top two teams from Group A and B will take on each other in the semi-finals on 6th December with the final taking place on 8th December.

Moreover, the Women’s National Selection Committee has named a 15-member Pakistan U19 squad for the six-team ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup, which will be played in Kuala Lumpur from 15-22 December. Zoofishan Ayyaz has been appointed captain, while Komal Khan has been named as the vice-captain.

The squad was selected following the conclusion of this month’s skills and fitness camp involving 32 players, which lasted 21 days.

During this period, three intra-squad matches were also held. Pakistan will open their campaign against India on 15th December, while their second Group A match will be against Nepal on the following day. Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia. Top two sides from each group will progress to the Super-Four Stage, which will be played on 19th and 20th December, with the final on 22nd December.

