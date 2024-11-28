KUJ condemns attacks on press club, media houses

KARACHI: Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) has strongly condemned an attack on National Press Club and media houses in Islamabad during the protest of PTI.

The KUJ President Tahir Hasan Khan and General Secretary Liaqat Kashmiri in a statement expressed concern over the failure of the government for not taking proper steps to protect the journalists and media houses, as well.

The KUJ also condemned the leadership of a political party that did not control its workers.

Terming these attacks against the freedom of press and freedom of expression, the KUJ advised the political forces to understand the position of the journalists and media houses, who working in a difficult situation. The media already has been under target and under pressure but trying to work and providing people information.

The KUJ appealed to the activists of political forces and religious groups to cooperate with the journalists and media house in their working.

