Visit of Belarus team a welcome sign for economy: Governor

LAHORE: Terming the current visit of the Belarus delegation to Pakistan as a welcome sign for the country’s economy, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed optimism that this visit will help promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various sectors.

Talking to a delegation, here at the Governor House, the governor said that the high-level delegation of Belarus has come to Pakistan for the country’s economic improvement but unfortunately the capital is once again under attack. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s call of protest at this point of time tantamount to anti-nationalism, he said.

He said that whenever there is improvement in the country’s economy and other sectors, the PTI starts the politics of confrontation.

